Data from Queensland Police reveals a major decline in Ipswich offences. Cordell Richardson
Crime

Crime plummets in response to restrictions

12th May 2020 8:00 AM
WHILE residents have been confined to their homes to ride out the COVID-19 crisis, crime in Ipswich has plummeted to the lowest it's been in nearly 5 years.

A total of 1729 charges were handed out by police for the month of April, according to data provided by Queensland Police, a decrease of nearly 20 per cent compared to the same month last year.

It is also 20 per cent less than the total amount in March this year, which had 2160 offences.

The last time the local crime rate was this low was June 2015 when there was a total of 1638 charges.

The most frequent offences this month resulted in 366 people being charged with theft, 273 people charged for drug-related offences, and 168 for good order offences such as obstructing police and being a public nuisance.

There was almost a dozen more breaches of domestic violence orders in April compared to March, a total of 160 instances .

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

Social distancing restrictions eased last weekend and will ease even further this weekend to allow 5 visitors at household gatherings, 10 people at outdoor gatherings and allow 10 people at a time to dine in at restaurants and cafes. Find out more on the restrictions here.

