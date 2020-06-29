CRIME: Ipswich’s stolen vehicles

Police are urging residents to secure their homes, vehicles and all equipment to avoid opportunistic thefts after a string of vehicle thefts.

A white Mercedes-Benz CLA200 sedan registration 747XHA was reported stolen yesterday.

Meanwhile Police are also appealing to the community for assistance in locating a distinctive vehicle stolen from a property at Walloon last month.

Missing vehicle

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has seen the ute with custom type chequered plate tray, missing two front headlights and a loud exhaust.

Between 5pm on 23 May and 3pm on May 24, the purple 1975 Holden HJ series utility was taken from a from Haigslea Amberley Road residence.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.