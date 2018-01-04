Crime-fighting robot hits Townsville

Amedeo Dinardo of ADA Prime Security owns a robot that is an educational and promotional tool about crime in Townsville. Townsville Titan will go to schools to help get the message of security across to kids.

Amedeo Dinardo of ADA Prime Security owns a robot that is an educational and promotional tool about crime in Townsville. Townsville Titan will go to schools to help get the message of security across to kids.

A robot that moves and talks is the latest weapon in the fight against crime in Townsville.

Townsville Titan is the first of its kind in Australia and its creator Amedeo Dinardo hopes to use it as an educational tool to teach children about avoiding crime.

Mr Dinardo runs security company ADA Prime Security and will also use the robot to launch products.

"It has multiple uses," he said. "I plan to use it for education in schools.

"I want to go to schools and talk about different topics like reminding children to lock up their bikes and about stranger danger.

"It's important to teach them while they're young."

Mr Dinardo has spent $18,000 building the robot over the past two years. The robot is 192cm tall and can move up to 15km/h on wheels. It can turn its head and do 360-degree spins.

So far it's been popular with children which Mr Dinardo said was simply down to it "being a robot".

"They kids seem to like it because it's a robot and it's new," he said.

Mr Dinardo said he would also use the robot to promote the message of safety and prevention to the wider community.

Amedeo Dinardo of ADA Prime Security owns a robot that is an educational and promotional tool about crime in Townsville.

"We're working on a new alert stem which is a beam that comes across the yard," he said.

"If anyone steps on your yard they'll be alerted."

It's connected to an indoor buzzer that lets you know if anyone walks in your yard.

"I'm a big believer it's better to know about criminals when they're outside," Mr Dinardo said.

He was inspired to build the robot after watching the 2015 science fiction move Chappie starring Hugh Jackman.

He hopes to sell the robots and said they could possibly be used by police to deter crime and help educate the public.