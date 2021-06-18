Crime boss shot dead in CBD

Notorious crime figure Bilal Hamze has been shot dead in the heart of Sydney’s CBD overnight in what is believed to be an escalation of a deadly underworld feud.



The cousin of Brothers 4 Life founder Bassam Hamzy was gunned down in an alleyway off Bridge Street about 10.25pm on Thursday night.



Emergency services arrived at the scene near Circular Quay and rushed Hamze to St Vincent’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bilal Hamze died at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Police believe the gunman escaped in an Audi and the killer remains on the run.

Detectives remained at the closed-off section of Bridge Street between George and Pitt streets on Friday morning canvassing the scene.

Hamze was shot near popular Sydney restaurant Mr Wong.

Police at the crime scene where Bilal Hamze was shot. Picture: Adam Yip

Investigations are ongoing. Picture: Adam Yip

The hit is the latest in a string of shootings targeting members of the rival Hamzy and Alameddine clans of Sydney’s southwest.

On October 19 last year, Bassam Hamzy’s brother and Hamze’s cousin Mejid Hamzy was shot dead outside his home in Condell Park.

That same morning Hamze’s mother Baha’s home was also sprayed with bullets.

A member of rival family Rafat Alameddine’s home was also shot up hours before Mejid Hamzy’s death. There is no suggestion Rafat Alameddine was involved in the death of Mr Hamzy.

The violence led police to place serious crime prevention orders on 22 associates of the Hamzy and Alameddine families, which restricted their movements and freedoms.

Hamze was the cousin of crime boss Bassam Hamzy.

A Supreme Court challenge of the orders by Ghassan Amoun, another of the Hamzy brothers, heard police believe the brazen shootings stemmed from a dispute over the “distribution of drugs” and “retribution for killings and violence”.

In February this year Maha Hamze’s Auburn home was again shot at, with a stray bullet going through a window of nearby Auburn Hospital and causing an injury to a nurse’s leg.

Bassam Hamzy has been locked up in prison since 1998 when he was arrested for the shooting murder of teenager Kris Toumazis outside a nightclub in Kings Cross.

Mejid Hamzy, 44, was shot dead last year.

While behind bars he started the notorious Brothers 4 Life gang in 2007 and has also been convicted of conspiring to supply drugs during his time in prison.

This year Hamzy was charged with perverting the course of justice in the investigation into the execution-style murder of 15-year-old Brayden Dillon in 2017.

Since 2013 he has been held at Goulburn Supermax.

More to come

Originally published as Crime boss shot dead in CBD