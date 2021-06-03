Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Why did the freshie cross the road? Wildlife officers want to know
News

Crikey! Baby croc left at zoo after bad pet idea dumped

Mikayla Haupt
by and Mikayla Haupt
3rd Jun 2021 4:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A stolen freshwater crocodile hatchling has been dropped off at a Childers zoo by a member of the public who had second thoughts about keeping the unusual pet.

The Department of Environment and Science is appealing for public information after the hatchling, found thousands of kilometres from home, was surrendered to wildlife officers.

Senior Wildlife Officer Tina Ball said a member of the public delivered the hatchling to a Childers zoo, believed to Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo, on May 10 and didn't leave any contact details.

"The zoo proprietor believes The Freshwater crocodile was taken from the wild in the Mt Isa area a few months ago," Ms Ball said.

"It's believed the person who dropped it off was travelling to the Sunshine Coast and was going to release it in a waterway as they didn't want it anymore.

"Thankfully the proprietor called wildlife officers and told us about the crocodile, and he was also able to provide care for the animal until wildlife officers collected it.

"The crocodile was observed to be active and swimming and was found to be in good health following a vet check, which is pleasing given the ordeal that it had suffered.

A scale was removed from its tail and was sent to our scientists for a DNA test, which should determine if the animal came from the Mount Isa region.

Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo owner Ian Jenkins.
Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo owner Ian Jenkins.

Ms Ball said The Freshwater crocodile has been transferred to the Walkabout Creek Discovery Centre at Enoggera, where it was currently in quarantine.

"Unfortunately, The Freshwater crocodile cannot be released to the wild because we're not sure if it was exposed to any other animals, which could potentially have exposed it to disease," she said.

The crocodile now has a new home at the Walkabout Creek Discovery Centre, and it will be put on display to help educate the public about the illegal trade of wildlife.

The Department of Environment and Science is appealing for public information after a freshwater crocodile hatchling, found thousands of kilometres from home, was surrendered to wildlife officers. Photos: DES.
The Department of Environment and Science is appealing for public information after a freshwater crocodile hatchling, found thousands of kilometres from home, was surrendered to wildlife officers. Photos: DES.

"It is cruel and potentially fatal when any native animal is removed from the wild and transported in a box or cage over long distances.

"The usual range for freshwater crocodiles in Queensland is the Cape York region, the Townsville region and the Burdekin region, so this freshie is a long way from home.

It is unlawful to take native animals from the wild or keep them without permits.

The maximum penalty for the illegal take, harm or keep of a freshwater crocodile is $5222.

"People who have concerns about the illegal trade of native wildlife should contact wildlife officers on 1300 130 372, and the department investigates each report."

Originally published as Crikey! Baby croc left at zoo after bad pet idea dumped

More Stories

childers zoo crocodile pets and animals
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New childcare centre nears completion

        Premium Content New childcare centre nears completion

        News A new early learning centre in Ipswich is set to welcome 62 children in the next month, after construction was delayed due to COVID-19

        Tributes for veteran Ipswich magistrate

        Premium Content Tributes for veteran Ipswich magistrate

        News The second woman to be appointed as a magistrate served in the role for 30 years...

        Pregnant woman choked, kicked by former partner

        Premium Content Pregnant woman choked, kicked by former partner

        News The victim of multiple domestic violence assaults says she will require therapy for...

        Covid hub swamped as vaccine blitz ramps up

        Premium Content Covid hub swamped as vaccine blitz ramps up

        Health Queensland Health opens 18 vaccination hubs