Cricket's batting master praises rapidly rising apprentice

Rob Williams

LAIDLEY ace Mick Sippel praised exciting teenage talent Noah Emmerson after the Blue Dogs kept their unbeaten record intact in the Harding Madsen Shield cricket competition.

The classy allrounder said Emmerson played an important team role at a crucial stage.

Sippel (69 off 36 deliveries) and Emmerson (34 off 47 balls) put on 90 runs in the middle order to set up Laidley's decisive victory over defending Harding Madsen Shield champions Wests.

"He put a price on his wicket yesterday,'' Sippel said of the 15-year-old's commitment to stick with him.

"At 4/50, we could have been bowled out for 100.''

Sippel said the right-handed batsman had a Sam Truloff look about him. Truloff was a Marburg youngster who played first division at the same age before rising up the representative ranks.

"He's got all the skills,'' Sippel said of Emmerson.

"He doesn't hit the ball overly hard yet but that will come.

"He's a future Brisbane first grader.''

Laidley stalwart Chris Wilson gave his team a positive start with 28 off 23 deliveries in the match reduced to 25 overs a side.

However, after Laidley lost some quick wickets, Sippel took charge in another of his powerhouse efforts.

"I'm a bit disappointed I didn't actually bat the last six or seven overs,'' Sippel said.

"I might have had a chance to get 100.''

After setting an impressive total of 9/178, the Laidley bowlers went to work with Sippel (1/16) and Ben Gibson (1/16) opening the attack.

Captain Alex Welsh (3/24) and Mark Adamski (2/14) also made vital contributions, combining to dismiss Wests for 100 in the 21st over.

"They (Wests) had to go to try and keep up with the required run rate and they just kept losing wickets,'' Sippel said.

"They didn't look in the hunt.''

Sippel was pleased to see Laidley product Ryan Plummer (1/21) back bowling after the Blue Dogs lost experienced quick Michael Topp to the Ipswich Logan Hornets Second Grade side.

"We're a far better team with him (Toppie) in the side. He's a great asset,'' Sippel said.

"But the reality is he's only in his mid twenties and if he's going to have a crack at playing Brisbane grade cricket now, it's the age to be doing it while he's at his peak of his powers.

"I went and played there for 10 years, don't regret it.''

As some other matches were washed out on Saturday, Sippel paid tribute to everyone at Laidley for working hard to get the match started at 1.30pm.

"The wicket was perfect,'' he said. "It was a big effort to get the water off the field.

"They all turned up there at 8.30 yesterday morning with the view that we had to work really hard to get water off the field.

"You put three days of preparation in for a wicket, you want to make sure you play if you can.''