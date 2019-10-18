Cricketing mates rise up ranks together

GREAT OPPORTUNITY: Ipswich Grammar School students Lachlan Bell and Tom Whitney are excited about their representative mission.

CRICKET: Being friends at school and club level is a huge advantage when you have the promise of Ipswich Grammar School duo Lachlan Bell and Tom Whitney.

Left-handed opening batsman Bell and right-arm fast bowler Whitney have been chosen in the Cricket Australia under-17 squad for next year's national championships.

As year 11 IGS students involved in the latest GPS competition and playing for Western Suburbs in Brisbane Second Grade, Bell and Whitney can share their cricketing journey together.

"It's always great playing with one of my good mates,'' Bell said. "Pretty much every weekend, we're playing rep sides together.''

Bell and Whitney earned their Cricket Australia opportunity after representing the Queensland team that finished third at the recent national titles in Mackay.

Bell impressed at the top of the order with the bat, scoring two hundreds.

Whitney continued his consistent progress opening the attack for Queensland, leading to his next selection with Bell.

"This is the first big opportunity for me,'' Bell said.

"I never really made the younger rep sides.''

Bell's favourite player is South African left-handed batsman and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

"I just like the way he bats. I want to kind of get my game to be like his,'' Bell said.

Whitney started at IGS in year eight, quickly securing his spot in the Ipswich Grammar First XI.

He's a fan of former Ipswich Grammar School's international allrounder Shane Watson.

"It's good to represent Queensland,'' Whitney said.

"That was probably the highlight of my career so far.''

While they wait to hear more about next year's nationals, the 16-year-old duo can focus on helping IGS in the new GPS season and Wests over the club summer.

Among the helpful players Whitney is working with at Wests is former Ipswich and Queensland left-arm bowler Dick Tazelaar.

But both teenage players said their fathers had encouraged them the most on their rise through the cricket ranks.

"IGS has helped me a lot since I made this Queensland team,'' Bell said.