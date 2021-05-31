Australian cricketers embraced their loved ones and each other as they were released from hotel quarantine in Sydney on Monday morning.

The majority of the 38 Indian Premier League (IPL) players and officials arrived at Sydney Airport from the Maldives a fortnight ago following the suspension of the tournament due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Former Australian captain Steve Smith was among the first to leave the Marriott Hotel in Circular Quay just before 7am.

A silent Smith donned a mask as he left the hotel before packing his luggage and sliding into his awaiting car.

The cricket star had his guitar on hand during the isolation period and was seen carrying the case as he exited the building.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis had a brief chat and embraced before leaving the hotel. Maxwell remarked that his time in hotel quarantine was uneventful but "great."

There were emotional reunions for some, with bowler Pat Cummins shedding a tear as he was reunited with his pregnant fiance Becky Boston.

The pair embraced before Cummins, the current vice-captain of the Australian national team, loaded his luggage into their Range Rover and drove off.

The players touched down in Sydney on an Air Seychelles flight on May 6 after growing uncertainty about their return when Australia slammed its borders shut to India.

Portuguese-Australian cricketer Moses Henriques and Hobart player Riley Meredith were also seen leaving quarantine, with Meredith saying his time in the hotel was "alright."

The players' return was delayed because of the Australian Government's ban on any person who had spent time in India in the previous 14 days from entering the country.

The cohort's return attracted some criticism due to the number of Australians who could not get home from India, but Cricket Australia insisted the players did not receive any special treatment.

Originally published as Cricketers' teary reunions after Indian hell

Picture: John Grainger

