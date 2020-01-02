Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sydney Thunder celebrated a Big Bash win on New Year's Eve. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Sydney Thunder celebrated a Big Bash win on New Year's Eve. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Cricket

Pictures: cricket world rings in the new year

2nd Jan 2020 9:57 AM

A HOST of big-name cricketers went out with a bang in 2019.

India's Hardik Pandya dropped the knee, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli got dressed up and some of our Aussie cricketers gathered by Sydney Harbour ahead of this week's SCG Test.

Here is a collection of some of the best snaps from social media.

View this post on Instagram

Bringing in 2020 🌟

A post shared by Bonnie Paine (@bon.paine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

A Decade!! #2020

A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on

View this post on Instagram

Into 2020 with a bang! Happy new year 🎉

A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17) on

More Stories

Show More
chris gayle cricket darren sammy david warner steve smith tim paine tom moody virat kohli
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme has started in Australia, making it easier for borrowers with smaller deposits to buy property. Here's what you need to know.

        • 2nd Jan 2020 8:46 AM
        76 businesses that opened and closed in Ipswich this year

        premium_icon 76 businesses that opened and closed in Ipswich this year

        Business It’s been a tumultuous year for business with some of the city’s staple employers...

        One driver busted almost 3 times legal limit from 800 RBTs

        premium_icon One driver busted almost 3 times legal limit from 800 RBTs

        News Police from the Ipswich area praised the behaviour of revellers across the region...

        How do Hally’s predictions match with BOM?

        premium_icon How do Hally’s predictions match with BOM?

        Weather It’s predicted to be a drier than average wet season, according to the Bureau of...