Cricket warm-up as champ prepares in own backyard

HONING HAND-EYE: Ipswich’s Ashleigh Barty sharpens her co-ordination ahead of her doubles quarter final at the Brisbane International.

TENNIS: Ipswich world number one Ashleigh Barty and Dutch partner Kiki Bertens warmed up for the singles draw with a comfortable quarter final win in doubles action at the Brisbane International today.

The Australian Open top seed and Bertens made light work of American Nicole Melichar and Chinese Xu Yifan, overcoming the pair in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. to progress to the semis where they will encounter France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Barty and Bertens were dominant throughout, claiming five consecutive games during a decisive sequence which blew their opponents off the court and left them searching for answers.

Barty looked in fine form as the duo converted three from six break points to seal the one-sided result.

Prior to the match she looked relaxed as she and her team warmed up in true Aussie fashion with a game of cricket, complete with taped tennis ball.

Hopes are high as the 23-year-old begins her singles campaign tomorrow against American Jennifer Brady.

In a selfless act of generosity our hometown hero has pledged to donate the entirety of her prize money to the Australian Red Cross to support bushfire victims.

With the final of the Brisbane International on Sunday Barty will not have a day off the court if she is to secure a maiden Brisbane International in front of supporters at Pat Rafter Arena.