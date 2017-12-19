Cricket ticket, artwork revealed in councillors' gift update

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli witnessed 10 wickets fall on day two of the Ashes at the Gabba, including the dismissal of Usman Khawaja at the hands of England bowler Moeen Ali.

A TICKET to the cricket, original artwork and a leather compendium have been received by Ipswich City Councillors according to the latest update of their register of interests.

The updated register reveals Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli received one ticket and hospitality to day two of the Ashes at the Gabba, which he said was a networking opportunity.

According to the gift register, Cr Antoniolli also added an advertising sign from the Ipswich Show Society.

He said the old sign was on his 2016 register but had "just came to my mind” to put it on again.

He also recorded attendance at several events including an Ipswich Girls Grammar School breakfast, Brothers Leagues Club Junior Awards dinner and Springfield Land Corporation site tour.

Cr Antoniolli also resigned his position as a director of the RSPCA.

A councillor must inform the chief executive officer of the interest within 30 days after it arises.

Cr Antoniolli said the register had been improved.

"I think it's a much better, more transparent, easily accessible and people can look at it,” he said.

Councillor Cheryl Bromage added an invitation to the New Hope Group board of directors luncheon in November to her register.

In his second register update since being elected in October, Division Seven Councillor David Martin revealed several gifts he had received in the past month.

Cr Martin was handed a personally engraved leather-bound compendium by the Local Government Association of Queensland, valued about $80.

Cr Martin also received one $20 ticket to the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club's final of the City of Ipswich Gold Cup and a

$20 ticket to the Blackstone-Ipswich Cambrian Choir.

Councillor Kylie Stoneman declared an Ipswich Stamp Club stamp cover and original Glenn Smith artwork as gifts.