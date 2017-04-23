Cricket mystery: Search on for missing trophies

Is the first division trophy hidden under here?

IT'S the biggest mystery in Ipswich regional cricket.

Where are the Division 1 premiership trophy and Division 3 Shield?

Central Districts players and officials have been searching for the silverware since winning both titles in late March and early this month.

While Laidley District Cricket Club has enjoyed a firm grip on the top grade trophy the past decade, Centrals are yet to receive their reward for beating the Bluedogs in this year's final at Baxter Oval.

Concerned Centrals players and officials took to Facebook over the weekend offering some light-hearted photos highlighting their plight.

They posted images of trophy cabinets, vending machines, a monster rock and even a comic book where the question was asked: "Where's the trophy?''

Centrals coach Scott Barrett invited everyone to start "looking for the First grade trophy''.

One person even cheekily asked if the Third division final was even played as there were "no shield, no premiership pennant and no player of final award'' presented.

A sign featuring Laidley was also posted on Facebook suggesting that was the last known whereabouts of the top grade trophy. Do the country champs have it?

As the Centrals sleuths continued their detective work, the club would happily welcome the return of the trophies they deservedly won this year.

Give Scottie Barrett a call or email details to: qtsport@qt.com.au if you can shed some light on the mysterious disappearance.