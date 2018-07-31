Cricket legend, author and Ben and Holly to star at opening

INTERNATIONAL best-selling author Matthew Reilly, cricket legend Glenn McGrath, and ABC TV kids' favourites Ben and Holly will be the star attractions at the opening weekend of the new Springfield Central Library.

Libraries and Tourism Committee chairman David Pahlke said the $2.8million library would have 50,000 books in stock and other state-of-the-art facilities in place for its official public opening on August 25 through to August 27.

The Saturday opening will feature live music, giveaways and competitions from 9am.

Ben and Holly will be performing at 10am and 1pm.

Breakfast with Glenn McGrath will be first up on Sunday at 8.30am.