Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cricket legend, author and Ben and Holly to star at opening

31st Jul 2018 12:00 AM

INTERNATIONAL best-selling author Matthew Reilly, cricket legend Glenn McGrath, and ABC TV kids' favourites Ben and Holly will be the star attractions at the opening weekend of the new Springfield Central Library.

Libraries and Tourism Committee chairman David Pahlke said the $2.8million library would have 50,000 books in stock and other state-of-the-art facilities in place for its official public opening on August 25 through to August 27.

The Saturday opening will feature live music, giveaways and competitions from 9am.

Ben and Holly will be performing at 10am and 1pm.

Breakfast with Glenn McGrath will be first up on Sunday at 8.30am.

glenn mcgrath springfield central library
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Pahlke caught with questions over his 'private email' use

    premium_icon Pahlke caught with questions over his 'private email' use

    Council News Ratepayers cover the cost of councillor David Pahlke's use of a secondary email account

    • 31st Jul 2018 12:07 AM
    Council labels operator 'disappointing' in investigation

    premium_icon Council labels operator 'disappointing' in investigation

    News Buildings have been erected without council approval

    • 31st Jul 2018 12:05 AM
    Disability advocate calls for fix to botched NGR trains

    premium_icon Disability advocate calls for fix to botched NGR trains

    Environment Ipswich Rail advocate Allan Ward wants an open public inquiry

    Petersen's court suit against council is over

    premium_icon Petersen's court suit against council is over

    News Supreme court action launched by a former political candidate ends

    Local Partners