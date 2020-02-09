Cricket gods look down and smile on Ipswich Logan

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets withstood a fiery opening barrage from one of the world’s fastest bowlers in Billy Stanlake on their way to a convincing first innings victory on Saturday.

At his best the Adelaide Striker is capable of sending down speeds in excess of 150km/h.

Boldly adopting a fight fire with fire approach, the Hornets strode out to the middle after wet weather postponed the start of play for 45 minutes with an aggressive mindset and resolve to play their shots.

With the risk of more rain interrupting the action throughout the day, the Hornets knew scoring the 112 runs needed to surpass South Brisbane’s total of 174 quickly would give them the best chance of securing the all-important points.

Having lost Levi Thomson-Matthews prior to stumps last week, Bryn Llewellyn and Daniel Wilson were first to face the Stanlake onslaught.

Braving the sheer pace and bounce, the pair refused to take a backward step in challenging conditions.

Playing on a slow outfield, they used Stanlake’s greatest weapon against him in search of boundaries.

Making the most of the extra distance generated off the bat both players dispatched maximums, with Wilson clearing the rope on several occasions to set the tone for the remainder of the contest.

When Llewellyn fell for 40 and Wilson followed for 69 (70) at almost a run a ball, Harry Wood blasted 25 from 31 to ensure his team reached its target.

With the first innings win wrapped up, the Hornets pressed on and looked to move the game forward in a hurry in the hope of forcing an unlikely outright result.

As they chased rapid-fire runs to amass as large a lead as possible and give their attack a shot at knocking over 10 wickets they lost batsmen regularly and were all out for 234.

With a lead of 60 and their fast-bowling cartel in devastating form since getting their hands on the swing-friendly Duke Ball post-Christmas, Ipswich Logan held faint hopes of skittling their opponent for what would have been a remarkable outcome given the time lost and state of the game at the outset of the second day.

Sam “Ted” Doggett, Harry Wood and Jacob Waters steamed in with merciless intent and came close to manufacturing a miracle.

Waters and Wood collected two wickets each and Doggett jagged one as the Hornets ripped through a rattled Souths’ batting line-up to have them doing a rain dance at 6/50.

When a catch went down, Ipswich Logan missed a chance to exert more pressure and have a crack at the tail. By the time the rain came and forced play to be abandoned, Souths had nudged their way to a narrow advantage at 6/77.

Captain Anthony Wilson said most premier grade games were washed out, so the 12 hard-earned points gained meant his third-placed side only had to win one of its remaining two matches to be assured of playing finals.

“We got lucky,” he said.

“Sometimes the cricket gods are on side.

“Even if we lost both, if results went our way we might still be there. We’ve been going good. If we keep winning we’ve got a decent chance of coming second, which is important because you get a home final.”

Stanlake finished with 3/48 which included two tailenders. Wilson said he delivered some absolute rockets but the boys handled him well.

“It was a decent experience,” he said.

“I don’t think they would like to face that pace every week and he is over 200cm so the bounce is really steep.

“It was different to the guys we are used to facing week-in week-out.

“We’re happy to get through it.”