Cricket finals contenders pray for sunshine

CRICKET: The boys are set to be separated from the men as two IWMCA heavyweights clash across the next two Saturdays.

Leaders Laidley and third-placed Centrals hope to take the field despite the sustained deluge in recent days.

Aware of the danger posed by their rivals, both captains are anticipating a torrid encounter between two extremely well-drilled outfits should they see play.

Centrals skipper Matt Guest said the pressure was on the frontrunners and his side would be playing for a psychological edge as the competition started to get serious.

“It is going to be a great clash,” Guest said.

“We’ll do what we normally do and stick together as a team. They are not a dumb line-up. They are very experienced. Our main focus is to make the finals and we’ll go from there. Hopefully, we can play. The rain is fantastic for the whole of Australia but it is disappointing for Ipswich cricket.”

Laidley captain Alex Welsh said mental games did not concern his men because they went out the window during the four-day grand final.

Instead, he fears a backlash after his men bested the Kookaburras twice already this season.

“I think four-day games come down to who is willing to fight the most,” he said.

“But I would imagine they are keen for revenge.

“Finals are around the corner but it is hard to build momentum due to the weather.”