Cricket fans invited to join multicultural celebration

THROUGHOUT the extremely successful maiden IPL season, two experienced outfits have emerged as title favourites and they will lock horns in the decider.

The Brisbane Royals and Finance Point units have not met so far in the fledgling competition but an entertaining and fiercely fought final is anticipated with both displaying impressive form and plenty of skill across the season.

Organiser and captain of the Finance Point line-up Jasbir Singh Padda enters the decisive fixture full of confidence after his side comfortably disposed of the Cool Boys in its semi, posting 137 before dismissing the opposition for 99.

The skipper has hit a purple patch. The batting, part-time leg spinner was instrumental last week as he smashed 34 off 12 balls and jagged four wickets.

He will be hoping to continue in the same vein against the Royals, who are searching for their fifth consecutive premiership across various competitions.

Padda paid credit to his rivals for their continued success and said he expected them to offer committed resistance.

"The Brisbane Royals have been outstanding this year,” he said.

The IPL team has been working hard to present an outstanding finale at the Limestone Park venue chosen to host because of its superior facilities and location.

Playing consistently of late, the wicket has provided both batsmen and bowlers a chance to impact the game if good enough.

The clash from 10am will be followed by a presentation ceremony rewarding the victor and announcing the man of the match and series. To encourage attendance all fans will enter a draw and four lucky guests will receive cash prizes of $50.

Padda said the IPL thrived on community support and believed involvement of local clubs was paramount. He urged cricket lovers to attend and enjoy the spectacle.

He said plans were already being hatched to improve and grow the tournament in future years, with the formation of the "Guts and Glory” incorporation.

"IPL has now emerged as a beginning of the new era in multicultural cricket and will continue to do so,” he said.

"IPL is setting new benchmarks with every match and has further plans where cricket lovers from various communities can join and enjoy a common platform to fulfil their passion.”