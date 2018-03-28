Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

Did they cheat? Sutherland dodges question

by David Davutovic
28th Mar 2018 6:10 AM

 

AUSTRALIAN Test bad boys Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be sent home from South Africa, with "significant sanctions" set to revealed in the next 24 hours.

Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland revealed that the captain, vice-captain and ball-tamperer Bancroft were the masterminds behind the Third test plot.

Sutherland refused to answer whether Smith will captain Australia again, if Warner would play again or whether the players "cheated".

He also declared that coach Darren Lehmann was not involved and would coach on, refuting that he had offered his resignation.

Sutherland promised that "significant punishments" were imminent, but CA were not yet in a position to make a verdict.

Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns have been drafted into the squad for the fourth Test starting Friday, with Tim Payne set to captain the side in Johannesburg.

A nervous Sutherland hinted at lengthy bans during a press conference at his Johannesburg hotel.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF SUTHERLAND'S PRESS CONFERENCE AND REACTION

 

Related Items

Show More
ball tampering cricket australia james sutherland steve smith
Hospital says thank you after receiving life-saving machines

Hospital says thank you after receiving life-saving machines

Health The Ipswich Hospital have recently received three Radical-7 Pulse Oximeters.

  • 28th Mar 2018 7:00 AM
Get your eyebrows on fleek in Springfield

Get your eyebrows on fleek in Springfield

News New dedicated eyebrow grooming service opens

  • 28th Mar 2018 6:00 AM
BATON: How schools, transport, roads will be impacted

BATON: How schools, transport, roads will be impacted

News ON THURSDAY the Queen's Baton will arrive in Ipswich.

List of Anzac Day services across the Scenic Rim

List of Anzac Day services across the Scenic Rim

Community When and where you can pay your respects

Local Partners