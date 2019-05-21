Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia's David Warner can expect plenty of attention from fans of rival teams at the World Cup.
Australia's David Warner can expect plenty of attention from fans of rival teams at the World Cup.
Cricket

‘Best I’ve ever seen him bat’: Brett Lee on Warner

by Jacob Polychronis
21st May 2019 4:18 PM

DAVID Warner put the fear in bowlers before his ball-tampering suspension, but things have changed - he's even better, Brett Lee says.

Few people have watched Warner's return to competitive cricket closer than Australia legend Lee, who spent several weeks analysing the opener in the Indian Premier League.

Warner set it alight for Sunrisers Hyderabad, top-scoring in the competition with 692 runs at 69.20.

Next in his sights is the World Cup in England, where Lee believes Warner will beat players such as Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle to be named Player of the Tournament.

"(He) looks hungry - batting the best I've ever seen him bat," Lee told foxsports.com.au at the SCG on Tuesday.

Lee said he saw in the IPL a different David Warner to the one who dominated for Australia prior to last March's Cape Town fiasco.

Speaking of watching Warner in the IPL, Lee added: "It was a more - I use the word 'hungry' because you can see it in his eyes and the shots he played."

Warner married power with control at the tournament, something he was occasionally criticised of failing to do before his suspension.

"He wasn't lose in his batting. He wasn't throwing his wicket away," the Fox Cricket commentator said.

"Warner was probably targeted before through the press about getting a good 30 or 40 and then throwing away a potential hundred. But he did not do that."

Lee, right, believes Warner, left, will be named player of the tournament at the 2019 World Cup. Picture: Getty Images
Lee, right, believes Warner, left, will be named player of the tournament at the 2019 World Cup. Picture: Getty Images

But that's not where the improvements end, according to Lee.

"He ran - he looked fit," Lee added. "Forty-three degrees in Hyderabad, I was watching him in one of the play-offs, and he ran, and ran, and ran. To me, that's a sign of being hungry.

"We can all stand there and hit sixes but when you've got to work hard for your runs ... I'm going to put him in for the most amount of runs (at the World Cup)."

Warner is expected to open the batting for Australia at the tournament, where he play in a ODI for the first time since January 2018.

He will resume his 50-over career with 4343 ODI runs at 43.43 and 14 centuries to his name.

Stream every match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live & Anytime in HD on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial >

More Stories

Show More
brett lee chris gayle cricket australia david warner icc world cup virat kohli
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Qld suffers while Labor and LNP slumber

    premium_icon Qld suffers while Labor and LNP slumber

    Politics The federal election was a crystal ball for Annastacia Palaszczuk and her lazy colleagues while the LNP's Deb Frecklington needs to step up or stand down.

    • 21st May 2019 4:50 PM
    Former Ipswich CEO to face corruption trial

    premium_icon Former Ipswich CEO to face corruption trial

    Council News Former council CEO to stand trial for official corruption

    • 21st May 2019 3:35 PM
    Car smashes through window at popular shop

    premium_icon Car smashes through window at popular shop

    Offbeat "It sounded like one of the aisles had fallen down"

    Sale opens doors for first home buyers

    premium_icon Sale opens doors for first home buyers

    News Where you can buy a house for less than $300,000

    • 21st May 2019 3:03 PM