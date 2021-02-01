Crib wall, walkway to be repaired 10 years on from floods

Ipswich Division 3 councillors Andrew Fechner and Marnie Doyle stand on the top of the crib wall on North Station Rd, North Booval.

Ipswich Division 3 councillors Andrew Fechner and Marnie Doyle stand on the top of the crib wall on North Station Rd, North Booval.

WORK will soon start to repair a crib wall which residents still can’t walk over a decade on from the floods which damaged it and devastated the city.

Ipswich councillors voted unanimously on Thursday to award a contract to a local company to undertake the long-awaited repair work.

Council CEO David Farmer will now finalise the terms of the $1.8 million contract with Shamrock Civil Engineering to repair the crib wall on North Station Rd, North Booval.

The Carole Park business was one of five to submit for the tender opened in October.

Work is expected to take six months.

The 1.7 metre long and 7 metre high crib wall is located along the western edge of North Station adjacent to Beth and Winifred streets and the Bremer River.

A report to the council noted further damage from a large storm event or flood could result in “catastrophic failure” of the retaining wall, which would undermine the supported road and pavement.

“Following the 2011 floods, an initial condition assessment (geotechnical inspection report) was undertaken of the wall by AECOM in November 2011, which identified a number of locations where the wall has failed,” the report read.

“Due to the extensive damage and ongoing signs of settlement and differential movement, the crib wall and adjoining pavement are in need of repair/replacement.

“Due to the specialised nature of the project and the Austroads harmonised frameworks for roadwork and bridgework construction contract requirements, the works are unable to be undertaken internally.

“Currently the pavement above the crib wall is on a significant lean and is not accessible to the public due to safety issues; with the crib wall (retaining wall) also leaning beyond its original design capacity, allowing surface water to pond behind the top of the wall or enter the subsurface drainage system.

“A corporate scorecard check was undertaken which revealed that there are no adverse actions recorded against the supplier.”

At Thursday’s meeting, deputy mayor Marnie Doyle questioned the council’s infrastructure and environment general manager Charlie Dill about why it had taken so long for the wall to be repaired.

“I believe due to the nature of the existing infrastructure and the sensitivity of it there has been challenges around getting the design correct and procuring the correct contractor to undertake the work,” Mr Dill said.

“As far as contributing factors and how much (the 2011 floods) contributed, I couldn’t really say.”

Cr Doyle said the residents on and around North Station Rd had been “impacted terribly” by the 2011 floods and it had been a longstanding issue for them to see the wall repaired.

“During the (election) campaign I was approached by many people with complaints about the poor state of the roads (and) the footpaths,” she said.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to let everyone know as we head into budget discussions.

“I appreciate that we are all elected to represent the entire city and we must respect the methodologies applied by council officers.

“I’m not a town planner, I’m not an engineer. As elected reps we do have the ability to provide input and strategic direction.

“I know (fellow Division 3 councillor Andrew) Fechner is on the same page as me here.

“We have a view that the traditional suburbs within Division 3 with regards to roads, kerb, channel and pathways have been, I guess, a little neglected some would say over the years.

“We will be arguing hard for a bigger slice of the pie so our more traditional suburbs received their fair share.

“While some residents are arguing and demanding replacement of shade sails over (public) pools for instance … we have residents who’d simply like decent roads and kerb and channel.”

