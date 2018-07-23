Crews work to contain bushfire burning off highway

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said nearby residents and motorists may be affected by smoke.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said nearby residents and motorists may be affected by smoke.

CREWS are working to bring a bushfire at Ripley under control as neighbouring areas are blanketed in smoke.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel are on the scene of the bushfire, burning near the Centenary Highway at Ripley.

The fire broke out about 10.10am and is posing no threat to property.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said nearby residents and motorists may be affected by smoke.

Anyone nearby is asked to close windows, and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the road.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should call triple-0 immediately.