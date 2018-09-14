Menu
ASHES: The scene where a grass fire ripped through 123 hectares on Thursday, September 13, in Grantham.
Crews to return to Grantham fire site this morning

Ali Kuchel
by
14th Sep 2018 7:02 AM

FIREFIGHTERS will return to the site of the Grantham blaze this morning to ensure the fire has not jumped containment lines.

At about 10.30pm last night (Thursday) the fire was under control and was burning within containment lines, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said.

It was downgraded from a watch-and-act message to an alert.

The spokesperson said for a short time, the grass fire, which burnt through 123 hectares, the equivalent of 123 rugby fields, did cross the Warrego Highway.

Crews managed to prevent the fire spreading through back-burning operations and aerial water bombing support.

Crews also performed back-burning operations along the Warrego Hwy.

The fire originated at Philps Rd, Grantham, and no buildings or structures were damaged.

The Warrego Hwy has been re-opened.

 

