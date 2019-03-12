Menu
Crew on scene at vegetation fire near city

12th Mar 2019 1:34 PM
A FIRE crew is on scene at a vegetation fire at Goodna this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services say the bush and grass fire is in the vicinity of Eric and Stuart streets. 

A QFES spokesperson says the area adjacent to Goodna Cemetery is still smouldering but there is no threat to buildings at this time.

"Residents should close windows and doors if they suffer from a respiratory condition given the smoke in the area," she said.

Drivers are also advised to proceed with caution due to decreased visibility in the surrounding roads.

People should contact Triple Zero (000) immediately if they believe their property is under threat. 

