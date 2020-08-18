Menu
Crews save home from bedroom fire

Paige Ashby
18th Aug 2020 7:29 AM
EMERGENCY services rushed to a Karana Downs home on Monday night after reports a fire had started in a bedroom.

Fire crews arrived at the property on Illawong Way just before 6:30pm and managed to extinguish the bedroom blaze before it had the chance to spread.

Power was isolated to the home and crews ventilated the area and completed atmospheric monitoring.

Energex arrived a short time later to make the scene safe.

Police and paramedics were also on standby, but no one required transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson was unable to provide the cause of the blaze.

