One in hospital after Warrego Highway crash east of city

UPDATE: A motorist has been taken to hospital after a vehicle rollover on the Warrego Highway this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported one person was taken to Toowoomba Hospital from the scene of the crash 10km west of the Gatton bypass turn-off.

The patient was in a stable condition and transported for observation.

The crash, which occurred about 7.25am, caused lengthy delays on the Warrego Highway, impacting the westbound lanes.

EARLIER: Emergency services are responding to reports a car has rolled on the Warrego Highway east of Toowoomba.

Early reports suggest the single-vehicle rollover occurred about 10km past the Gatton turn-off in the westbound lanes of the highway near Helidon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are en route to the incident reported to authorities about 7.30am.