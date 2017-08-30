Horror highway crash: Woman dies hours after her partner

Tara started with APN in 2010 after graduating with a journalism and politics degree from Griffith University in Brisbane. After two-and-a-half years working on APN papers in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, she joined the team at The Chronicle in February 2013. In September that year she took over the reins of the Rural Weekly.

UPDATE 2.10PM: A woman critically injured in a harrowing single-vehicle rollover near Allora this morning has died.

Warwick Patrol Group Inspector Brian Cannon said the woman, aged in her 70s, died in Toowoomba Hospital as a result of her injuries.

She had been the passenger of the vehicle driven by a man, in his mid to early 70s, who died at the scene of the crash on the New England Hwy north of Allora.

Insp. Cannon said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

The New England Hwy has since been reopened after the crash wreckage was cleared.

10.15AM: An elderly woman has been taken to hospital in a critical condition from the scene of a fatal rollover this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics transported a woman aged in her 80s to Toowoomba Hospital in a critical condition.

The woman had been trapped in the mangled wreck of the car which rolled near the intersection of the New England Hwy and Spring Creek Rd about 8.30am.

She is believed to have suffered critical chest injuries.

A man was killed in the crash which has closed one lane of the highway.

Police Inspector Brian Cannon said one lane was expected to be closed for several hours as investigations get under way.

Both lanes will be closed when the vehicle is recovered but that is not expected for a number of hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

9.30AM: A man has been killed and a woman is trapped in a car after a horrific single-vehicle rollover near Allora.

Firefighters are working to free the woman inside the extensively damaged car blocking one lane of the New England Hwy north of Allora near Spring Creek.

Multiple emergency services units including ambulance, fire and police remain on scene.

Police confirmed a man was killed in the crash.

The woman's injuries are not known at this stage.

One lane of the highway is closed with police directing traffic around the scene.

The road is expected to be closed later today as the recovery effort gets under way.

The crash occurred near the Clifton turn-off from the New England Hwy on a straight stretch of road.

The Forensic Crash Unit has been called and will investigate the cause of the crash.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal traffic crash at Allora on the New England Hwy. Jonno Colfs

EARLIER 8.40AM: Emergency crews are speeding to the scene of a reported single vehicle crash north of Warwick.

Early reports indicate a single vehicle has rolled just north of Allora.

There are reportedly two people trapped in the vehicle.

The crash was reported to authorities about 8.30am.

More to come.