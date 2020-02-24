Menu
The fire reportedly broke out inside the bathroom at the Fraser Rd home just after 6am.
Stuart Cumming
Crews rush to hinterland house fire

Ashley Carter
24th Feb 2020 7:18 AM | Updated: 9:17 AM
THREE people have been assessed by paramedics after a fire broke out inside a Beerwah home this morning.

Two firefighting crews, police and paramedics were called to the Fraser Rd home just after 6am after the blaze reportedly started in the bathroom, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

When crews arrived smoke was issuing from the single-storey home but the building was not fully involved. The blaze was out by about 6.35am and firefighters remained to ventilate the house.

Three people were assessed at the scene but did not require further treatment, a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said.

Paramedics remain on standby while firefighters make the area safe.

The QFES spokesman said a fire investigation unit had been requested.

More to come.

