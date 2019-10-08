Crews rush to blaze off Centenary Hwy

A FIRE is burning near the Centenary Hwy at Ripley.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were called to the scene off Harmony Cres in south Ripley just before 7pm.

Three crews are already on scene and about six acres of land is impacted.

A QFES spokesperson said more resources were being sent to the blaze to contain the fire.

No emergency alerts have been issued for this fire.

*Emergency alerts are in place for the Lockyer Valley*

