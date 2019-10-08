Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Crews rush to blaze off Centenary Hwy

Helen Spelitis
by
8th Oct 2019 7:25 PM

A FIRE is burning near the Centenary Hwy at Ripley.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were called to the scene off Harmony Cres in south Ripley just before 7pm.

Three crews are already on scene and about six acres of land is impacted.

A QFES spokesperson said more resources were being sent to the blaze to contain the fire.

No emergency alerts have been issued for this fire.

 

*Emergency alerts are in place for the Lockyer Valley*

READ MORE: ROLLING COVERAGE: Fresh alerts for Grandchester, Laidley

More Stories

Show More
bushfire centenary hwy ipswich ripley
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: First Ipswich schools to be fully air-conditioned

    premium_icon REVEALED: First Ipswich schools to be fully air-conditioned

    Education 'We can't do every single classroom overnight and I ask them all to be patient'.

    LATEST: House lost to Laidley inferno

    premium_icon LATEST: House lost to Laidley inferno

    News At Least one house appears to have been destroyed

    The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

    premium_icon The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

    Environment Law specialist warns climate protesters of legal consequences

    UNPAID RATES: Which 40 properties Somerset Council will sell

    premium_icon UNPAID RATES: Which 40 properties Somerset Council will sell

    Community Find out which Somerset properties will be sold due to unpaid rates