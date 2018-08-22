Crews return to keep watch on fire zone

IPSWICH firefighters have this morning returned to the scene of a large grass fire that threatened properties at Mt Walker.

Fanned by dry south-westerly winds, the fast moving fire started near Blanchs Rd about 1.30pm, moving in a north-easterly direction throughout the afternoon.

More than two dozen urban and rural fire crews called on the help of both water bombing and police surveillance aircraft to bring the fire under control by about 6pm, although crews had to remain on scene through the night to ensure it didn't reignite.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed several crews had returned to the area on Wednesday morning to keep watch on the area, with several areas within the containment lines still smouldering.

A spokesman said some areas were still burning safely as of 11.30pm Tuesday night.

The final water bombing run was conducted right on dusk on Tuesday, with the east and western sectors contained about the same time.

A total fire ban remains in place for the Ipswich area.

Firefighters will be hoping the forecast for a change in wind direction on Thursday brings at least some relief from the current tinder dry conditions.

Winds should begin to turn easterly on Thursday with the chance of some showers heading into the weekend.