Crews put in hard yards to keep fire under control

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning in the vicinity of Flagstone, Undullah and Ripley.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire does not pose an immediate threat but smoke may continue to affect surrounding areas.

The fire is burning safely within containment lines between New Beith Road, west to Undullah Road and there was no threat to property as of Monday afternoon.

Crews will remain on scene patrolling the area.

Smoke may affect Undullah, Ripley, South Ripley, Springfield, Greenbank, Flagstone and Deebing Heights.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Residents should call Triple Zero immediately if they or their property are under threat.

The Greenbank Rural Fire Brigade warned people not to head in for a closer look, as an active fire was still burning inside the containment lines and trees are expected to fall in the bush in the coming days.

Crews will continue to monitor the edges of the fire over the next few days.

Over the week they said they had over 150 crew changes and more than 500 volunteers attend at least once, with some working every day.