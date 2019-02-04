Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THIRSTY WORK: A firefighter from the Greenbank Rural Fire Brigade gives a ringtail possum a drink.
THIRSTY WORK: A firefighter from the Greenbank Rural Fire Brigade gives a ringtail possum a drink. Contributed
News

Crews put in hard yards to keep fire under control

Lachlan Mcivor
by
4th Feb 2019 3:21 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning in the vicinity of Flagstone, Undullah and Ripley.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire does not pose an immediate threat but smoke may continue to affect surrounding areas.

The fire is burning safely within containment lines between New Beith Road, west to Undullah Road and there was no threat to property as of Monday afternoon.

Crews will remain on scene patrolling the area.

Smoke may affect Undullah, Ripley, South Ripley, Springfield, Greenbank, Flagstone and Deebing Heights.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Residents should call Triple Zero immediately if they or their property are under threat.

The Greenbank Rural Fire Brigade warned people not to head in for a closer look, as an active fire was still burning inside the containment lines and trees are expected to fall in the bush in the coming days.

Crews will continue to monitor the edges of the fire over the next few days.

Over the week they said they had over 150 crew changes and more than 500 volunteers attend at least once, with some working every day.

advice bushfire flagstone ipswich queensland fire and emergenc services ripley undullah
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Statistics reveal hospital's predictions spot on

    premium_icon Statistics reveal hospital's predictions spot on

    News Oh baby, here's the figures

    • 4th Feb 2019 3:00 PM
    Driver charged with dangerous driving outside Ipswich school

    premium_icon Driver charged with dangerous driving outside Ipswich school

    Crime He was remanded in custody until tomorrow

    • 4th Feb 2019 2:53 PM
    Working on the front line with Ipswich's paramedics

    premium_icon Working on the front line with Ipswich's paramedics

    News He works at the Ipswich Ambulance Station.

    Hanson’s Brisbane office evacuated

    premium_icon Hanson’s Brisbane office evacuated

    Breaking The whole suite was evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

    • 4th Feb 2019 3:34 PM