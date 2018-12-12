Menu
Man airlifted to hospital in critical condition

Ali Kuchel
by
12th Dec 2018 4:11 PM | Updated: 6:02 PM

UPDATE 5:45PM: The man in his 70s has been airlifted to the PA hospital in a critical condition, while the man in his 20s, also in a critical condition, is waiting for a second helicopter to arrive. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services freed the men from their vehicle earlier after a crash at Lower Tent Hill.

The third patient, a female, was transported by road to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE 4.45PM: Two people are reportedly trapped in their car in a serious condition at a multi-vehicle accident at Lower Tent Hill.

Critical care paramedics are on scene attending to a man in his 70s and a man in his 20s who are trapped in the vehicle.

The 70-year-old has reported chest injuries and a serious leg injury while the man in his 20s has leg injuries.

A female in her 40s is out of her vehicle and in a stable condition but complaining of chest pain.

Two rescue helicopters have been tasked to the scene. 

EARLIER: Paramedics are on scene at a two-vehicle crash at Gatton-Helidon Road and Gatton-Clifton Rd at Lower Tent Hill.

The accident was reported at 3.52pm to emergency services.

Paramedics are assessing multiple patients at the scene and a rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

Motorists should expect delays in both directions 

