Crews on high alert bracing for severe fire danger

STRICT BAN: A fire on a property on Redbank Plains Rd in New Chum on Tuesday.

STRICT BAN: A fire on a property on Redbank Plains Rd in New Chum on Tuesday. Rob Williams

RESIDENTS have been urged to prepare their bushfire survival plan as crews ready themselves for a day of difficult conditions on Friday

A very high fire danger is in place for the region tomorrow, which will ramp up to a severe fire danger on Friday.

High temperatures aren't helping the situation, with a top of 39C also forecast for Friday.

"I need people to be preparing now for the events of Friday,” Queensland Rural Fire Service regional manager Superintendent Alan Gillespie said.

"We are going to have extremely low humidities, there's going to be hot westerly winds, we're going to have temperatures near 40C, this will be extremely challenging.

"That's our most challenging day and the day we're currently planning,” he said.

"We'll be putting on additional crews, we'll be standing up incident management teams, we'll have additional aircraft on standby, we'll be crewing stations, we'll have taskforces available for immediate deployment.”

The unfavourable conditions have forced authorities to issue a strict fire ban across Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, Logan and the Gold Coast. The ban is in place until midnight Saturday at this stage, meaning all current permits are cancelled and open fires are prohibited.

Crews had a taste of what could come after a large bush fire threatened 10 properties at Lake Manchester on yesterday evening, believed to be sparked by a car fire. The fire burned from noon until late in the evening, with seven aircraft fighting from above.