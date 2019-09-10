Crews monitor fires as smoke, dust blankets Ipswich

IPSWICH has so far escaped the severe bushfires that have broken out across the region, with the worst of it 60km to the southeast.

That said fire crews continue to monitor blazes at Atkinson Dam and another at Esk.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services report the fire at Atkinson Dam was burning near the intersection of Atkinson Dam Rd and Gatton Esk Rd.

"At 6am a Rural Fire Service crew was mopping up in the vicinity," a QFES spokesperson said. "The fire is fully contained but they will continue to monitor it this morning."

The fire out at Esk was burning north of the Brisbane Valley Highway and near East Street in Esk.

"At 9am the fire was burning towards fire break and two Rural Fire Service crews and a Fire and Rescue crew are currently monitoring that burn."

The weather is also not helping fire fighters and residents.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports winds continue to fan fires and blanket Ipswich and surrounding areas with smoke and dust from the cumulative blazes across the region.

And police are investigating three fires along the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail which occurred late Saturday evening.

At midnight Fire and Emergency Services Rural Fire Service responded to a fire at the top of the D'Aguilar Highway near Benarkin, and located a further two more further east towards the town of Linville.

"As yet, QFES and police are unable to confirm the cause of the fires which subsequently burnt several hectares of vegetation between Benarkin and Linville," a QPS spokesperson said.

"Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them particularly anyone who was in the area at the time near the helipad section of the Blackbutt range

"If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day."