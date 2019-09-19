Crews monitor bushfire as smoke blankets surrounding areas

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a bushfire near Ipswich.

The fire is burning near Heise Rd and Paidley Rd at Woolshed.

"It is mostly burning in inaccessible land and crews will continue to monitor throughout the day," a QFES spokesperson said.

"There is no threat to property at this time.

"Smoke may affect the surrounding area, so residents should close windows and doors."

Motorists should also drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.