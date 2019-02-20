VIDEO, PHOTOS: Burst water main floods street

UPDATE 3PM: Karalee resident Jacinta Draper got a shock when she arrived home to find her usually quiet street had been converted into a torrent this afternoon.

A loader cutting out a house block hit a water main on Pharlap Pde shortly before 1.45pm, sending a huge fountain spewing out towards neighbouring properties.

Ms Draper said her property was completely under water, with some damage to her garage.

"I got a phone call while I was at work and came home to find my yard was a river," she said.

"It was definitely a shock.

"I have had to move my two horses out of the paddock because they were surrounded in water."

A machine operator worked to try to direct the massive flow of water away from as many homes as possible.

QUU spokeswoman Michelle Cull says crews are working to isolate the pipe.

"Our crews are working to turn the water off as quickly as possible, however it's not as simple as turning off the tap as there are a number of large valves which need to be closed," she said.

"Once we turn the water off, we'll be able to assess the damage to the pipe and commence repairs.

"We thank local residents for their patience while we carry out these emergency repair works."

Crews investigate burst water main

EARLIER: Queensland Urban Utilities crews have been called to a burst water main at Karalee this afternoon.

Residents said they believed machinery may have accidentally struck the main, near Pharlap Pde, sending a large amount of water shooting out.

A QUU spokeswoman said a call for help was received about 1.45pm and crews were yet to report back on the damage.