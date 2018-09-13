Warrego Highway closed as Grantham fire spreads
UPDATE: Residents near Grantham have been issued a watch-and-act alert, and are advised to be ready to activate their bushfire survival plan.
QFES advises the bushfire conditions could worsen as crews work to contain the fire.
In a statement by QFES it was advised firefighters may not be able to protect every property, and residents should not expect a firefighter at their front door.
EARLIER 3pm: The Warrego Highway is closed in both directions due to a grass fire at Grantham.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene along with police.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.
The fire has burnt through more than 50 acres and jumped the Warrego Hwy.
Air support has been requested by emergency services for observation and possible water bombing if required.
THURSDAY, 2PM: Seven crews are presently at a grass fire in a 10-acre paddock on Philips Road, Grantham.
The fire was reported to emergency services at 1.34pm with the first first crews on scene at 1.50pm.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said that currently there was no threat to infrastructure.