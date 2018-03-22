Crews called to smoke billowing from building at Wacol

EMERGENCY services were called to Wacol this morning after smoke began billowing from an industrial building.

Five fire crews responded to the reports of smoke issuing from a large industrial shed on Industrial Ave about 4.45am.

Initial reports suggest a pile of saw dust had caught alight.

Police and Queensland Ambulance were also called to the scene but there were no injuries reported.

The fire was extinguished just before 6am, Queensland Fire and Rescue says.

Two crews were still on site at 6.15am.