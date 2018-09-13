Menu
Woman injured following car, truck crash on Ipswich Mwy

Emma Clarke
by
13th Sep 2018 9:17 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM

UPDATE: A WOMAN in her 20s has been taken to hospital after the car she was travelling in side swiped a truck and rolled on the Ipswich Mwy this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash east bound on the highway at Goodna just prior to 9am.

Police say the car side wiped the truck and rolled.

A woman in her 20s was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with leg and abdominal injuries.

Traffic was backed up as far as Riverview but authorities say the scene has since cleared.

UPDATE: Traffic on the Ipswich Mwy is at a standstill following a two-vehicle crash at Goodna this morning.

Drivers report traffic is backed up to the Riverview merge east bound.

Initial information suggests the crash happened near the Church St exit and one of the vehicles may have rolled.

The crash happened shortly after 9am.

 

INITIAL: Emergency services are on scene of a car and truck crash on the Ipswich Mwy at Goodna.

Initial information suggests the crash happened east bound near the Church St exit and one of the vehicles may have rolled.

The crash happened shortly after 9am.

goodna ipswich mwy qas qfes traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

