BURNED: A grass fire at Ebenezer.
BURNED: A grass fire at Ebenezer. Cordell Richardson
Crews battling bush fire burning near raceway

Emma Clarke
by
9th Sep 2018 3:00 PM

EMERGENCY services are still on high fire alert despite isolated rain falls on Saturday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to two separate bush fires this afternoon, one at Ebenezer and another at Silkstone.

Up to 17 crews worked to control the fire burning west of Willowbank Raceway near Paynes Rd.

The community is still encouraged to be vigilant despite some dampening rain on the weekend.

"The smallest spark from power tools or machinery has the potential to start a fire in these conditions and residents should ensure they clear any flammable debris from around their home," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll said.

"It is also vital motorists do not throw cigarette butts from vehicles, which could put lives at risk.

"I urge people to keep up to date on bushfire conditions in their local area by visiting the Rural Fire Service website.

"It is important residents are prepared for a bushfire, know what they will do if they have to leave their home and have a plan that detail where they will go.

"Residents should remain informed by tuning into warnings via social media and their local radio stations. Of course, if property is ever under threat, call triple zero immediately."

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect Saturday's falls to be the last for some time, with no rain on the radar until at least next weekend.

Light winds are expected in Ipswich today with sunny conditions and tops of 27C.

It is anticipated windy conditions, sunny skies and day time maximums in the high 20s will persist all week.

