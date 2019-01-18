Crews battle vegetation fires near city

FIRE crews are on the scene of two vegetation fires burning across Ipswich.

The first at Muirlea near Riverside Dr broke out yesterday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services report seven crews are working to contain the blaze, some of which is in inaccessible bush land.

The second fire is at New Chum on Chum St.

Units from rural and urban brigades arrived on site at 12.40pm.

The five crews are now working to bring the fire under control.

There is immediate threat to property in the area.