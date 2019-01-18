Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Crews battle vegetation fires near city

18th Jan 2019 3:01 PM

FIRE crews are on the scene of two vegetation fires burning across Ipswich.

The first at Muirlea near Riverside Dr broke out yesterday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services report seven crews are working to contain the blaze, some of which is in inaccessible bush land.

The second fire is at New Chum on Chum St.

Units from rural and urban brigades arrived on site at 12.40pm.

The five crews are now working to bring the fire under control.

There is immediate threat to property in the area.

muirlea new chum qfes vegetation fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Rich-lister Maha adds millions to his fortune in one year

    premium_icon Rich-lister Maha adds millions to his fortune in one year

    Business Sinnathamby joins another Ipswich property owner on the Forbes' Aussie Rich List.

    • 18th Jan 2019 3:24 PM
    USQ reveal the top subjects for school leavers

    premium_icon USQ reveal the top subjects for school leavers

    News Health programs popular across the state

    • 18th Jan 2019 3:05 PM
    Predicted growth prompts new sub-division at Flinders View

    premium_icon Predicted growth prompts new sub-division at Flinders View

    Business The company bought the site in November, with lots ready by April

    • 18th Jan 2019 2:39 PM
    Truck breakdown causes Toowoomba Range gridlock

    Truck breakdown causes Toowoomba Range gridlock

    News Broken down truck causes Toowoomba Range gridlock

    • 18th Jan 2019 1:52 PM