A fire on Redbank Plains Road at New Chum, November 11, 2019. Rob Williams

FIRE crews are battling a large blaze at New Chum near Redbank Plains Rd and the Cunnhingham Hwy on-ramp.

Motorists have been warned to drive to the conditions as a large smoke haze has blanketed the area.

Three crews are on scene and have contained the blaze.

A strict fire ban is in place in Ipswich today due to strong winds and unfavourable conditions