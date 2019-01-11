Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five American Airlines staff hospitalised after smelling mysterious odour shortly before landing. Picture: iStock
Five American Airlines staff hospitalised after smelling mysterious odour shortly before landing. Picture: iStock
Travel

Mysterious ‘odour’ on flight puts crew in hospital

by Janine Puhak
11th Jan 2019 1:44 PM

FIVE American Airlines cabin crew members were hospitalised as a precaution upon deplaning from their flight from Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after staffers smelled a mystery "odour" on-board the aircraft.

Flight 1897 arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at around 11am on Friday, representatives for the carrier confirmed to Fox News today.

 

Five American Airlines staff hospitalised after smelling mysterious odour shortly before landing. Picture: iStock
Five American Airlines staff hospitalised after smelling mysterious odour shortly before landing. Picture: iStock

"Shortly before landing, crew members complained of an odour on board," a spokeswoman for the carrier told Fox News.

"The aircraft, an Airbus 320 with 137 passengers and a crew of five, landed safely and taxied to the gate. Two pilots and three flight attendants asked to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"No passengers requested medical attention. The aircraft is being evaluated by our maintenance team," she said.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

editors picks flights flying smell travel

Top Stories

    Ipswich man racing to car yard after $50,000 scratchie win

    Ipswich man racing to car yard after $50,000 scratchie win

    News THE Ipswich man kept the winning ticket in his "jock draw for safe keeping" until he could claim it.

    • 11th Jan 2019 1:56 PM
    REVEALED: Ipswich's best primary schools for 2018

    premium_icon REVEALED: Ipswich's best primary schools for 2018

    Education New figures rate Ipswich primary schools out of 100

    Easing the pain of costly school supplies

    premium_icon Easing the pain of costly school supplies

    News Ipswich pastor helps struggling families

    Crucial service locked in for city

    premium_icon Crucial service locked in for city

    News Doors opened in the middle of December.

    Local Partners