REVEALED: Newest city cafe announces location

IT WAS the potential growth in the area that attracted Crema Espresso to open their first store in the Ipswich suburbs, right next door to Coles in Silkstone.

The doors may have only opened about ten days ago, but already the café is getting popular with families as it has a dedicated play area so that mums can have a coffee or meal without chasing after the kids.

Employing nine locals, the café is part of a fast-growing franchise, that up until now has only seen the one store in Ipswich, located at Orion in Springfield. Now the more traditional suburbs of Ipswich have one they can call their own.

Manager Bec Goldhagen is excited to be at the helm, knowing that there is a market for affordable food, coffee and cold drinks that will appeal to families and coffee lovers across Ipswich.

"It's going pretty good, we are growing in popularity already as the word spreads, and once more people know we're here we know business will increase," she said.

"The only other Crema Espressos in the area are at Orion and Mt Ommaney, and it seems to me already that the locals here are really relating to the coffee and food we have on offer. There's something for everyone and it's not going to break the budget, plus I have to say our coffee is good, really good. There's no bitterness with our coffee, it's a very smooth blend and we are getting people coming in regularly for their coffee fix.

"In this area there aren't too many cafes, so we're in a really good spot for Silkstone and the surrounding suburbs. We like to think we do things a bit different to other cafés, as we are the only one to my knowledge with a play area. It's good to see kids having fun while mum and dad can chill out over a coffee," Bec said.

The café has already hired eight local staff to work with Bec, and the complex is now fully leased, with a servo, seafood takeaway, bakery, bottle shop, nail shop, burrito bar and sushi eatery all open for business.

"I love living in Ipswich, everything is so close, and it has a great feel to it. It doesn't feel like a city, more like a country town," Bec said. "Ripley is just up the road and its just another growing area. There is so much potential in this part of the city, and I know that people are going to love our food, and especially our coffee.

"If there was one thing I love most on our menu it has to be the Nutella Waffles. They are crisp, and salty, and sweet...oh my god...just YUM."

Crema Espresso is open seven days a week next door to Coles in Silkstone.

"We are also happy to give senior citizens a discount and invite all local police, firies and ambos to enjoy a discount too as they do so much for our community."