‘Creepy’: Tradie’s X-rated text after walkout

Outrage as tradie walks out on job for very creepy reason

Outrage as tradie walks out on job for very creepy reason

A woman was left shocked after her builder vanished midway through a project, and when she asked him why she got a very creepy response.

Amy Wilks had hired a tradie to replaster her kitchen after getting a recommendation from a friend.

The man, who Amy described as being 'old enough to be her dad', worked on the project for three days, before disappearing in the middle of the fourth day.

He tidied up after himself before he left, leaving Amy puzzled as to if he was coming back.

Eventually she text him, inquiring as to his whereabouts - and asking if he was going to finish the job.

To her shock she received a filthy reply, with the tradie claiming he'd left as he wanted to perform a sex act on her, The Sun reports.

Amy wondered what happened to her builder after he disappeared midway through the job. Picture: Supplied

Sharing the text exchange to Facebook group Girlsmouth, Amy said: "So I hired a plasterer through recommendations... 3rd day in after 3 hours he just disappeared no text no I'm off nothing.

"I messaged him this morning to end up with this reply.

"I was in that much shock I didn't respond.

"Any suggestions ladies?

"Silver lining I got half my kitchen done."

Amy shared the text online, where she asked: "Morning just wondering if everything OK as I've not heard from you?

"Do you know when you will be coming back?"

He sent a shocking reply, where he said: "No I'm not coming back".

She was horrified to receive the messages detailing the lewd acts he said he wanted to do. Picture: Supplied

He went on to describe some very X-rated scenarios, before saying: "So that's why I'm not coming back cos, I want to do naughty things to you.

"Now if ya up for that then, I'll come back up.

"Don't worry about the money, not bothered about that."

A shocked Amy added "also I only made him a cup of tea a few times in my fluffy pjs."

Thousands of people commented on the post, with one person saying: "Wtf bit of a creep needs reporting."

"Least he was honest," another said, trying to find a positive.

While one person scoffed: "Wow he sounds proper professional and dedicated to his line of work."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as 'Creepy': Tradie's X-rated text after walkout