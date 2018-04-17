Menu
Kellie Wright, an eighth-generation psychic, says Greater Springfield is full of spirits. IMAGE: AAP/Sarah Marshall
Offbeat

Spooky claims development works have rustled up spirits

by Emma Schafer
17th Apr 2018 2:05 PM

CREEPY things are reportedly happening in Springfield - children are seeing people their parents cannot, residents are being pinned to their beds by invisible forces and footsteps are traipsing down hallways when no one is there.

Eighth-generation psychic ­Kellie Wright says development in the area is triggering paranormal activity.

The former paranormal investigator lives at Camira, and says her business boomed at the same time the masterplanned city did.

About 40 per cent of her ­client base is from Springfield.

"I am inundated with messages from people in Springfield whose children see people in their homes," she said.

"There's a lot that goes on around spooky Springfield.

"What people need to understand is that spirits are ­residual to the land, and a lot of Springfield is old farming land."

Ms Wright said spirit energy was strongest around elements, so Springfield's lakes were a hotspot. And if none of that has your spine tingling, this will.

Multiple clients and Ms Wright herself speak of hauntings by resident ghost "The Tall Man".

"The Tall Man has been seen around Springfield and Camira," Ms Wright said.

"When I first moved into my house in Camira I kept getting this weird energy and I just couldn't sleep. My husband said I was walking around talking and looking for something in my sleep."

Eventually both Ms Wright and her psychic mum saw "The Tall Man" pacing at the back fence.

"He is quite tall, dark skinned, wears a coat and paces and paces and paces," she said. "My son used to see a man looking in the windows who fit the same description.

"A lot of people I've read have come to me about this same man. He seems to like to frighten children a bit."

Ms Wright said residents were justified in feeling scared, but reassured them she has never experienced an "attacking energy".

"I always say be afraid of the living not the dead."

Local councillor David Morrison dismissed Ms Wright's claims.

"As a local councillor and a Christian, I don't believe that to be factual or true," he said. "This is the first I'm hearing about (paranormal activity in Springfield)."

"I haven't spoken to anyone who has even raised it as a concern, but you will get people who believe it's happening just because someone said it."

Springfield Lane Corporation declined to comment.

Kellie Wright's top 3 signs of spirit activity:

■ Being woken between 2am and 3am consistently - Ms Wright says this is known as "the witching hour"

■ Hearing/seeing doors opening and closing when there is no wind or person pushing them

■ Children telling you there is "something" in the house and talking about "special friends"

