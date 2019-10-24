Menu
SPOOK-TACULAR: The Retro Diner is having a Halloween event on Saturday. Getting into the spirit are (front) Maddalyn Crosland, Quinn Delhaas, Angie Parsons and (back) Meg Hines, Breeanna Crosland, Taylor Delaney, Fiona Crosland and Hannah Crosland. Rob Williams
Creeping it real for some spooky CBD fun

Ashleigh Howarth
25th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
WITCHES, ghouls and zombies will haunt Ipswich's Top of Town precinct tomorrow night for a fun-filled night of trick or treating and games.

The family friendly night is sponsored by Mrs Claus and Santa Shop and The Retro Diner and will be held from 3-6pm.

Retro Diner owner Angie Parsons said there would many activities for children of all ages.

"We will have free activities such as bobbing apples, eyeball pong, pumpkin bowling, colouring-in, a tattoo booth, and more," she said.

"There will also be activities that will cost a few dollars, such as pineapple- and pumpkin-carving classes and cookie decorating.

"There will be lots of lollies to hand out to the kids, as well as fairyfloss and popcorn stalls."

More than 2000 people attended the Halloween celebration last year.

"We just wanted to have an event where families can come out, have a little fun, dress up and take a few photographs," Mrs Parsons said.

"Last year, we had a really good crowd, so we are hoping for the same again tomorrow night.

"We would like to see as many people as possible come on down."

Mrs Parsons said the council once hosted Halloween events in the CBD that attracted thousands of people.

"The council used to shut down the CBD for a parade that attracted about 10,000 people," she said.

"When that stopped, me and Tina from Mrs Claus and Santa Shop still wanted to do something for the community to enjoy.

"There aren't a lot of free events in the city to entertain people."

Families and even friends of the four-legged kind are encouraged to dress up in all their favourite costumes.

Queensland Times

