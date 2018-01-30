Menu
Tram creep commits ‘lewd act’ in front of nine-year-old girl

A facefit of a man police want to speak to about an incident. Picture: Victoria Police
A facefit of a man police want to speak to about an incident. Picture: Victoria Police
by Aneeka Simonis

A DISTURBED creep is wanted for exposing his genitals to a nine-year-old girl on a Melbourne tram.

The child was with a family member when the man followed her onto the number 48 westbound tram on Collins Street about 2.30pm on 22 January.

Victoria Police Leading Senior Constable Lee Thomson said the man positioned himself near the child, exposed his genitals and committed a lewd act.

 

 

Police believe this man can assist with injuries. Picture: Victoria Police
Police believe this man can assist with injuries. Picture: Victoria Police

Investigators believe the man, wearing a black cap and black sunglasses, got on the tram at the same time as the child, at the Swanston Street stop.

The girl told her family member who then confronted the man.

He fled from the tram as it stopped on Collins Street (between Williams and Market streets), running towards Market St to Flinders St.

Victoria Police has released CCTV footage which shows a man frantically running from the tram stop.

This man was seen running away from the tram stop. Picture: Victoria Police
This man was seen running away from the tram stop. Picture: Victoria Police

Transit Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A facefit of a man police want to speak to. Picture: Victoria Police
A facefit of a man police want to speak to. Picture: Victoria Police
Police want to speak to this man about an incident. Picture: Victoria Police
Police want to speak to this man about an incident. Picture: Victoria Police

