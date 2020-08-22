Menu
Police have established a crime scene in a suburban creek after reports of an assault on a child.
Creek in police lockdown after child attack

by Chris Calcino
22nd Aug 2020 1:13 PM
POLICE have established a crime scene in a suburban Cairns creek after reports of an assault on a child.

Multiple officers can be seen lining the creek at Diwi Diwi St in Manoora after authorities were called this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there was a possible assault, with no threat to the public.

Police have established a crime scene in a creek at Diwi Diwi St in Manoora after reports of an assault. PICTURE: CHRIS CALCINO
The residential street backs onto a tree-lined creek which links up with Moody Creek Park.

It is understood the alleged victim of the assault was a child.

Originally published as Creek in police lockdown after child attack

assault crime police

