Deebing Creek Mission protesters outside Ipswich Courthouse on Wednesday.
Environment

Creek developers, elders set for a return to Ipswich court

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Feb 2019 3:06 PM
Subscriber only

A BATTLE between developers and the Indigenous community will head back to court for a hearing after mediation efforts failed this week.

The Indigenous applicants and Frasers Property held a mediation at Ipswich courthouse on Wednesday in an effort to find common ground about development at Deebing Creek.

The parties were unable to reach an agreement, sending the matter back to court for a hearing next Wednesday.

Frasers Property development director Scott Ullman said the company wanted to work with the Yuggera Ugarapul people to protect cultural heritage on the site.

"This would include our respective experts working jointly to undertake cultural heritage surveys in accordance with our responsibilities and manage our duty of care under the Act," he said.

"We also remain hopeful that an agreed Cultural Heritage Management Plan can be entered into.

"Representatives of the Yuggera Ugarapul People are not currently willing to work with us in this capacity, though from our perspective, the door will always remain open."

An injunction, supported by Frasers Property, was brought by the Yuggera Ugarapul people earlier this month.

It sought to stop any work on Frasers Property's 925-home residential estate around the Deebing Creek mission site.

The matter will head back to court next Wednesday.

aboriginal affairs deebing creek development frasers property ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

