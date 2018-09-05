Credit card fraud grows in Ipswich

ADVANCES in technology have resulted in an increase of credit card offences across Ipswich.

Credit card fraud now accounts for 47 per cent of all reported fraud matters within the Ipswich Police District.

Queensland Police Plain Clothes Senior Constable Heather Teissl said the increase coincided with advances in technology that allow contactless payment, paywave or the tap option to purchase items.

She said this type of fraud was a flow-on effect from homes and vehicle breaks-ins.

"Of these reported credit card fraud offences, we found 31 per cent of them are directly linked to unlawful entry of motor vehicles or unlawful use of motor vehicles offences," she said.

"The credit cards are stolen during these offences and promptly used."

Senior Constable Teissl said there were simple strategies to prevent becoming a victim.

She said people should lock up their vehicle, don't leave valuables or personal documents in the car and to park in the garage at home.

Senior Constable Teissl said people should hide their valuables and wallets in a drawer or cupboard.

"If your credit card has been stolen, contact your bank and cancel your cards immediately," she said.

"Check your bank statements or online bank accounts carefully and ensure all withdrawals and purchases were made by you.

"Thanks to technology, purchasing items is now quicker and easier for us all, and criminals have adapted their behaviour, quickly taking advantage of this to steal money from unsuspecting members of our community."

Senior Constable Teissl said Ipswich residents can reduce the risk of becoming a victim of credit card fraud.

If you have information, call Policelink on 131444 or visit crimestoppers.com.au.