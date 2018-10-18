Creativity in bloom at Arts Gala

Taylah Ziedler, Jessica Welch, Karina Smith and Mei-Ling Carpenter from St Peter Claver College show off their work ahead of the school's annual Arts Gala.

BUDDING creatives will be showing off their best work at St Peter Claver College's 2018 Arts Gala this Friday.

Year 12 student Mei-Ling Carpenter said while she produced less artwork this year, she was pleased with her mixed media piece.

"I chose to look at how we find some animals sacred, and then we choose others to eat and use in the agricultural industry, but others we would refuse to use for entertainment purposes.” she said.

For Taylah Ziedler, exploring serious themes led to the creation of colourful sculptural work.

"My work is about how curiosity can bloom in dark times, because in our world sometimes that curiosity is lost,” she said.

"I've tried to represent that theme by using bright colours and sunflowers because they're traditionally a very happy flower.”

Classmate Karina Smith took a more intuitive approach.

"Mine was more exploratory, about taking a lot photos and editing them a lot,” Ms Smith said.

Head of Arts Lori Parker said the evening gave students a chance to entertain visitors and celebrate their achievements.

"It gives students in all disciplines a chance to take a body of work, develop it, and figure out how they are going to display everything,” Ms Parker said.

"The fashion students have a parade with prizes and awards on the evening, visual arts students showcase what they have put together, which is particularly nice for the year 12 students as it's their final display of their work with parents and guests invited.”

The evening will also feature buskers, dancing, street food vendors and an outdoor cinema.

St Peter Claver College 2018 Garden Party Arts Gala: Friday 19 October 2018 4pm-7:30pm, 10 Old Ipswich Road Riverview. Free Admission, presentations begin 5:30pm.